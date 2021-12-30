How Savyour is transforming the shopping experience in Pakistan

Shopping in Pakistan has seen some drastic changes in the last decade or so. With numerous success stories emerging in the form of local brands of all sizes, e-commerce and now even q-commerce growing rapidly, consumers now have a wide range of options to choose from. As a nation, Pakistanis are known to be price-sensitive and constantly seeking better value for their money. Identifying this gap, Savyour, Pakistan’s first integrated savings and rewards platform was born last year.

The Karachi-based fintech was founded by Umair Gadit and Saad Gadit, both of whom have extensive experience as entrepreneurs and serve as Directors for Disrupt.com, a global group of tech companies.

“Both Saad and myself have been working in tech since the last 12 years, and have established over seven international tech businesses collectively. Back home, the one major problem we identified is that there is room for a lot of improvement in the overall commerce experience despite Pakistan being one of the fastest growing markets. The first observation we had is that our retail sector is heavily dominated by SMEs, and even though social media has helped many businesses establish their online presence and reach out to a wider audience, it is a medium that still requires heavy budgets and talent which is not easily available. Not every business can afford that, hence their growth is limited. This is where Savyour comes in.

What we are trying to do here is build an ecosystem that is beneficial to both – consumers and businesses of all sizes. We essentially serve as a bridge between both, and our business model provides them with the kind of value they will not get anywhere else. Small businesses especially benefit a lot, because they are only required to pay us commission for every sale they make through us. It doesn’t get more transparent than this for any marketing channel. As for consumers, they get a free discovery platform that assists them in finding some of the best businesses from across the country.” shared Umair Gadit, CEO, Savyour.

While Savyour started off as Pakistan’s first and only cashback app with a supporting website, the platform has been growing its penetration through the launch of their Google Chrome Extension.

“The app and website were launched simultaneously last year, and over time we have been successful in expanding our presence across 53 cities in Pakistan and on-boarded over 300 brands. Our Chrome Extension is currently in its pilot phase, and will be officially launched soon. Next on the cards is our in-store activation, through which we plan to capture a large chunk of consumers who have so far remained untapped by our platform. All these are a part of the larger vision we have had for Savyour since it launched – we want consumers to route every transaction they make through us.” stated Saad Gadit, Chief Product Officer, Savyour.

Savyour’s cashback offering has emerged as its biggest strength; consumers get an opportunity to save a certain percentage of their online spending on any partner brand, which they can then redeem in their own bank account or digital wallet. This not only allows them to spend the amount as per their own liking, but actually opens up a whole plethora of opportunities to digitize payments in Pakistan.

“The one thing we have been clear about since the beginning is to not limit ourselves. The fintech space in the country has just taken off, and the possibilities of coming up with innovative solutions to drive financial inclusion are endless. Our wallet as of now is for users to accumulate and redeem cashback they earn, which already encourages them to transact through bank accounts or digital wallets. For a nation which has 53% unbanked population, it is imperative that we find financial inclusion solutions through digital channels to keep up with the rest of the world. We intend to offer much through the Savyour app and wallet in future, for which there are several aspects. Over time, we will be able to introduce consumers in Pakistan to financial solutions that will not only make transactions for them smoother but also enable them to derive much more value”. revealed Umair about the future direction of Savyour.