Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes

Revised rates will be applicable from December 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The government has increased the profit rates on all National Savings schemes by up to 2.4 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in a notification Thursday.

The return on pension, Bahbood savings certificate, regular income certificate, saving accounts, special saving account and defence certificate have been increased with effect from December 10.

According to the notification, the rate of profit on a pension certificate has been increased from 11.04 percent to 12.95 percent, with an increase of 192 basis points (bps).

The profit rate on Bahbood savings certificates increased to 12.96 percent while the return on special savings certificates has been increased by 240 bps. The revised profit rate is 10.60 percent.

While the return on defence savings certificates has been increased by 161 bps to 10.98 percent and the return on a special saving account increased by 106 bps.

Regular income certificate, on the other hand, has seen an increase of 204 bps, taking it to 10.86 percent.

The new profit rates will be applicable from December 10. The authorities increased the profit rates last in June 2021.

Earlier this year in May, the profit rates were reduced on the saving certificates.

The announcement comes after a major increase in the policy rate. Experts believe the government plans to further jack up the interest rate this month.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
National Savings Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Govt jacks up profit rates on saving schemes, National Savings schemes, National Savings schemes proft rates
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar hits new high against Pakistani rupee
Dollar hits new high against Pakistani rupee
Gold price soars in Pakistan three days in a row
Gold price soars in Pakistan three days in a row
Karachi commissioner sets milk price at Rs120 per liter
Karachi commissioner sets milk price at Rs120 per liter
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Sales tax abolished on petrol, increased on other products
Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission
Nanbais jack up roti prices in Lahore without govt permission
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.