Gold surges in Pakistan, global markets

The gold price Thursday jumped by Rs650 per tola to Rs125,100 in Pakistan.

In the international market, 24-k gold halted the losing streak and surged by $20 per ounce to settle at $1,788, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

The precious commodity remains extremely volatile in the global markets as it has dropped over $100 since November 26.

Earlier, it touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16. On the other hand, the price of gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal increased by Rs557 and it was sold at Rs107,253 on December 16.

Silver price

Meanwhile, silver price in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last changed on November 22.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.