Gold rate gains Rs200 in Pakistan

Posted: Dec 1, 2021
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

The gold rate in Pakistan recorded an increase Wednesday of Rs200 per tola, pushing the precious commodity at Rs122,800.

However, in the international market, the 24k-gold dropped by $8 per ounce. It is now selling at $1,786. Last week, it recorded a sharp drop of $58.

Gold touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram gold increased by Rs178 to Rs105,281.

However, the silver rate in Pakistan has not been changed since November 22. It was sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

Dollar on the losing streak

On the other hand, the value of the Pakistani rupee finally started recovering after hitting an all-time low against the US dollar in the interbank market. The local currency increased by 72 paisas in the last two trading sessions.

