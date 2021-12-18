Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Money

Gold price slides in Pakistan, after two-day climb

The yellow metal gained Rs900 over the week

Posted: Dec 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: AFP FILE

Gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs550 per tola on Saturday after recording an increase of Rs1,400 in the preceding two days.

Over this week, it gained Rs900 compared to the previous week.

A tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs125,300, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

In the international market, the precious metal dropped by $10 per ounce and settled at $1,799. Earlier, the gold price jumped by $41 in the past two days.

It recorded a sharp drop of over $100 from November 26 to December 15.

The precious commodity touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and an all-time high of Rs132,000 on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal decreased by Rs472 and it was sold at Rs107,424 on December 18.

Silver remains unchanged

Meanwhile, for the past 26 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last changed on November 22.

Rupee slumps to all-time low

On the other hand, the US dollar continued its hawkish trend in the interbank market against the Pakistani rupee and traded at an all-time high of Rs178.04.

In the past 18 days, the value of the greenback has increased by Rs2.76.

gold price
 
