Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
Gold price shoots up in Pakistan, globally

Silver price has not been changed since Nov 22

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The gold price Thursday jumped by Rs400 per tola, taking the rate of the precious metal to Rs125,700 in Pakistan.

In the international market, 24k-gold recorded a sharp increase of $16 per ounce and settled at $1,805, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. It has been extremely volatile as the global economic growth slowed down since the Omicron outbreak.

It reached to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs343 to Rs107,767.

Silver price

Meanwhile, for the past 31 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last changed on November 22.

