Gold price oscillates in Pakistan, global market

International price jumps by $12 per ounce

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Gold price in Pakistan recorded Tuesday an increase of Rs100 per tola and Rs79 per 10 grams, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association.

The price of the precious metal settled at Rs126,200 per tola and Rs108,196 per 10 grams.

A mixed trend prevailed over the domestic bullion market last week. On December 24, the gold closed at Rs126,150 per tola before the long weekend and it slightly increased by Rs50 on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of 24k-gold jumped by $12 to $1,817 per ounce.

The price of the precious commodity has been extremely volatile amid the slow global economic growth since the Omicron outbreak. In December, it recorded a sharp drop of over $100.

Earlier, it had reached a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

Silver price

Silver price in Pakistan, on the other hand, has not changed since November 22.

It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

