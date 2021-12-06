Gold price increases by Rs250 in Pakistan

The gold price in Pakistan recorded an increase Monday of Rs250 per tola, pushing the precious metal to Rs123,650.

According to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, the 24k-gold dropped by $4 per ounce. It is now selling at $1,780.

Gold has been recording a continuous fall in the global market and it decreased by $79 in the past 15 days.

It touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs214 to Rs106,010.

Silver price

Meanwhile, for the past 14 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It was last changed on November 22.

Pakistani rupee recovers against dollar

The value of the Pakistan rupee recovered after hitting an all-time low against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The greenback depreciated by 0.16% and closed at Rs176.48, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. The local currency recorded an increase of 29 paisas.

