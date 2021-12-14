Gold price gains Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

The gold price in Pakistan on Tuesday recorded an increase of Rs200 per tola and settled at Rs124,700.

In the international market, the price of 24k gold dropped by $2 per ounce and plunged to $1,785, according to the rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

The price of the precious metal has remained extremely volatile in the global markets as it has plummeted by $98 since November 26.

Earlier, it had reached a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs171, taking the yellow metal to Rs106,910.

Silver

Meanwhile, the silver price remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams on December 14.

It has not been changed for the past 22 days.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.