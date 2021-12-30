Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Money

Gold price gains Rs100 in Pakistan

Silver remains unchanged

Posted: Dec 30, 2021
Posted: Dec 30, 2021

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs100 per tola to Rs126,100 on Thursday.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal recorded an increase of $7 per ounce, according to the rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association. An ounce of 24-k gold is now selling at $1,803.

A day earlier, it recorded a drop of $21 per ounce.

Gold is considered to be the “world’s recognized safe-haven” but it has been extremely volatile since the pandemic started and the trend became more apparent with the spread of COVID variants.

Gold reached an all-time high of $2,074 an ounce in August 2020 and a five-month high of $1,874 on November 16. Gold jumped to the record high of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs85 to Rs108,110.

Silver price

Silver, on the other hand, remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams on November 22.

