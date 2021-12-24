Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Money

Gold price gains marginally in Pakistan, international market

Globally it jumped by $19 per ounce in two days

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Gold price in Pakistan Friday increased by Rs450 per tola as the bullion price settled at Rs126,150.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, the price of 24k-gold recorded an increase of $5 per ounce. It is now selling for $1,810.

It jumped by $19 in two days. The price of the precious commodity has been extremely volatile amid the slow global economic growth since the Omicron outbreak.

Earlier, it had reached a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price of yellow metal increased by Rs386 per 10 grams. It is being sold at Rs108,153 on December 24.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the silver price in Pakistan has not changed since November 22. It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

gold price
 
