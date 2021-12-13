Gold price gains marginally in Pakistan, global market

Gold price in Pakistan recorded a slight increase Monday of Rs50 per tola as the bullion price settled at Rs124,500. It gained Rs800 per tola in the pervious week.

According to the rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the price of 24k gold in the international market increased by $3 per ounce and settled at $1,787.

For the past few days, the price of the precious commodity has been volatile in the global market as it has fallen by $98 since November 26.

The precious metal reached to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs43 to Rs106,739.

Silver remains unchanged

On the other hand, for the past 21 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It was last changed on November 22.

