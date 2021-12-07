Gold price extends gain in Pakistan

The price of gold in Pakistan increased Tuesday by Rs350 per tola, while the bullion price settled at Rs124,000 per tola.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the 24k gold price in the international market halted a losing streak and rose by a dollar, settling at $1,781 per ounce.

Gold has been recording a continuous fall in the global market where it decreased by $79 in the past 15 days.

Related: How gold journeys from ingot bars to intricate jewelry

It jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

Silver price in Pakistan

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs300 to Rs106,310.

Meanwhile, for the past 15 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams. The last price change was seen on November 22.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.