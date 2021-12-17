Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Gold price extends gain in Pakistan, international market

Globally it increased by $41 per ounce in two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Photo: File

The gold price in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs750 per tola, pushing the precious commodity to Rs125,850.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the 24-k gold Friday increased by $21 per ounce. It is now selling at $1,809.

Gold recorded a sharp drop of over $100 from November 26 to December 15.

Earlier, it touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16. On the other hand, the price of gold touched an all-time high of Rs132,000 on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram gold increased by Rs643 to Rs107,896.

Silver price

On the other hand, the silver price in Pakistan has not changed since November 22.

It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams for the past 25 days.

