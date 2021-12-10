Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets

International rates slumped by $98 per ounce in 17 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Gold price in Pakistan dropped Friday by Rs100 per tola and the bullion price settled at Rs124,200.

A day ago, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged on December 9 in the domestic market.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the 24k gold price in the international market decreased by $19 in two days and settled at $1,771 per ounce.

It plummeted by $98 in the past 17 days. The precious metal jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, the price per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs86 to Rs106,481.

Silver remains unchanged

On the other hand, the price of silver continued to remain the same on the 18th consecutive day on Friday. It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last saw a change on November 22.

