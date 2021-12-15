Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets

It dropped by Rs200 per tola in the domestic market

Posted: Dec 15, 2021
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The price of gold Wednesday dropped by Rs200 in Pakistan. A tola of 24k-gold is now selling at Rs124,450.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, the price of the precious metal plummeted by $17 per ounce, taking gold to $1,768.

Gold remains unstable in the global markets as it has plummeted over $100 since November 26.

It had jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

In the domestic market, per 10-gram of gold sold at Rs106,696 after recording a decrease of Rs214 on December 15.

Silver price

On the other hand, the silver price in Pakistan has not changed since November 22.

It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams for the past 23 days.

