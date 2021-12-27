Monday, December 27, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price drops in Pakistan, global market

Silver remains unchanged

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: FILE

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a decrease of Rs50 per tola or Rs43 per 10 grams, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association.

The price of the precious metal settled at Rs126,100 per tola and Rs108,110 per 10 grams.

A mixed trend prevailed over the domestic bullion market last week. On December 24, the gold closed at Rs126,150 per tola before the long weekend.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of 24k-gold dropped by $5 to $1,805 per ounce.

The price of the precious commodity has been extremely volatile amid the slow global economic growth since the Omicron outbreak. In December, it recorded a sharp drop of over $100.

Earlier, it had reached a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver price in Pakistan, on the other hand, has not been changed since November 22.

It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price drops in Pakistan, gold price in pakistan, gold rates today, gold rates in pakistan, gold rates in karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to record low, again
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to record low, again
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global market
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global market
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.