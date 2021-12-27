Gold price drops in Pakistan, global market

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a decrease of Rs50 per tola or Rs43 per 10 grams, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewellers Association.

The price of the precious metal settled at Rs126,100 per tola and Rs108,110 per 10 grams.

A mixed trend prevailed over the domestic bullion market last week. On December 24, the gold closed at Rs126,150 per tola before the long weekend.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of 24k-gold dropped by $5 to $1,805 per ounce.

The price of the precious commodity has been extremely volatile amid the slow global economic growth since the Omicron outbreak. In December, it recorded a sharp drop of over $100.

Earlier, it had reached a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver price in Pakistan, on the other hand, has not been changed since November 22.

It is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.