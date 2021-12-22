Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price drops by Rs150 in Pakistan

Silver remains unchanged

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Gold price in Pakistan Wednesday recorded a slight drop of Rs150 per tola as the bullion price settled at Rs125,300.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, the price of 24k-gold dropped by $8 per ounce. It is now selling for $1,789.

The precious commodity slumped by $10 in three days. It has been extremely volatile as the global economic growth slowed down since the Omicron outbreak.

It reached to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal decreased by Rs129 and it was sold at Rs107,424 on December 22.

Silver price

On the other hand, for the past 30 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last saw a change on November 22.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold price
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price drops by Rs150 in Pakistan, gold rate in pakistan, gold rate in pakistan today, gold rate today karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Gas shortage pushes up demand for instant, hybrid geysers
Gas shortage pushes up demand for instant, hybrid geysers
How clandestine digital money changers operate in Pakistan
How clandestine digital money changers operate in Pakistan
You are not funge if you don't understand non-fungible token
You are not funge if you don’t understand non-fungible token
Hope for startups: PM orders to remove hurdles in investment
Hope for startups: PM orders to remove hurdles in investment
Dollar rate: Rupee staggers to hit another record low
Dollar rate: Rupee staggers to hit another record low
ADB to provide $1.5b loan for energy reforms, urban infrastructure
ADB to provide $1.5b loan for energy reforms, urban infrastructure
Gold price drops by Rs150 in Pakistan
Gold price drops by Rs150 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.