Gold price drops by Rs150 in Pakistan

Gold price in Pakistan Wednesday recorded a slight drop of Rs150 per tola as the bullion price settled at Rs125,300.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, in the international market, the price of 24k-gold dropped by $8 per ounce. It is now selling for $1,789.

The precious commodity slumped by $10 in three days. It has been extremely volatile as the global economic growth slowed down since the Omicron outbreak.

It reached to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal decreased by Rs129 and it was sold at Rs107,424 on December 22.

Silver price

On the other hand, for the past 30 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last saw a change on November 22.

