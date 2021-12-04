Gold drops by Rs600 after three-day climb

The gold price in Pakistan decreased Saturday by Rs600 after recording an increase of Rs1,400 in the preceding three days.

A tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs123,400, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. In the international market, the precious metal jumped by $11 per ounce and settled at $1,784.

Over this week, it recorded a decrease of $21 an ounce, whereas last week it slumped by $58.

On November 16, gold prices touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, it reached a record high of Rs132,000 on October 26.

In Pakistan, the per 10-gram price of the precious commodity settled at Rs105,796 after losing Rs514.

Silver price

Meanwhile, for the past 11 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams. It was last changed on November 22.

Pakistani rupee hits another low

On the other hand, the dollar jumped to an all-time high in Pakistan on the last trading day of the week, Friday.

The local currency depreciated by 20% and traded at Rs176.77.

The news about a widening trade deficit did not sit well in Pakistan and the stock market recorded a panic for two consecutive days.

On Thursday, PSX reported its largest single-day decline in 2021 and the third largest in history. The KSE-100 index lost 1,936 points costing investors a whopping Rs332 billion.

