Flydubai wants to operate flights to Skardu

Flydubai, a government-owned budget airline in Dubai, has submitted an application with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate flights to and from Skardu Airport in Gilgit Baltistan.

The CAA had recently developed a policy to promote tourism in the country. Under the policy, new airports are being made and the authority is also trying to find new destinations to attracts more airlines.

Currently, only Pakistan International Airline (PIA), the national flag-carrier, operates flight to Skardu from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Earlier this year, PIA resumed flight operations at the Saidu Sharif Airport in Gilgit after 17 years. The Saidu Sharif airport was closed in 2014 after PIA stopped its commercial flights to the station.

In April, PIA started two flights from Lahore to Skardu every week. Later in May, PIA announced direct flights from Karachi. Before April, people could only board flights from Islamabad.

Last week. the Skardu airport was elevated to an international status. According to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the development is a part of PM Imran Khan’s initiative to boost tourism and economic growth in Gilgit-Baltistan.

All flights, both morning and evening, will be accommodated at the Skardu airport. It has been upgraded to support airplanes during low-visibility takeoffs and landings.

The Skardu airport is located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet. It is nestled in the Karakoram and Himalayan peaks and is among the world’s highest altitude airports.