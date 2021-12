Your browser does not support the video tag.

There's a massive hue and cry about the mini-budget among the people of Pakistan. The government is set to present it in the National Assembly today. But what is it? And how will it affect your life?

According to the sources, the government has proposed to increase the tax rate on expensive mobile phones including iPhones. The cost of milk, phone calls, and petroleum products is expected to go up too. Find out all the details here.