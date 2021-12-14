Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Experts: Interest rate hike to increase govt burden by Rs400b

Dhedhi, Pasha respond to policy rate announcement

Posted: Dec 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Economic experts believe the government has more to lose from the interest rate hike than the ordinary people as the monetary policy announcement will increase the government debt burden and disrupt the federal budget.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, economist and former Finance Minister Hafeez Pasha said after the policy rate increase the investment in the country will decline. He said the move will also affect the federal budget which has been financed by bank loans and the policy rate hike will increase the government burden by Rs400 billion because the government has to pay interest on loans.

Renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi also said that the government was the real loser, though he also termed 100bps increase as the best possible decision. 

Dhedhi said the interest rate on T-Bills had already been increased to 11.5% and compared to those rates the interest rate of 9.75% after the hike is still lower.

“The real loser is the government of Pakistan because the government has taken loans from [commercial] banks, who know that government will come bank to them. The government borrowed money from banks at an 11.5% interest rate,” Dhedhi said.

He said an increase of 100bps was a “comparatively better monetary policy decision” because the market was expecting a 150 to 200 bps increase.

However, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi opposed the notion of using the policy rate to control inflation.

“Our economy is not the kind of economy where you could stop things by belt-tightening. You could have increased duties. These are not good decisions,” he told SAMAA TV

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry spokesman Muzzammil Aslam said that the government was to incur an additional burden of Rs70 to Rs80 billion, not Rs400 billion as estimated by Pasha. 

He said the SBP has clearly said that the interest rate would not increase further.

The 7% interest rate was announced to prop up the economy under an “extraordinary situation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, Aslam said adding that it could not be maintained as such a low interest rate leads to “heating up” of the economy and depletion of government reserves.

