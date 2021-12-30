Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Money

Dollar rate slumps by 73 paisas against Pakistani rupee

It decreased by 50 paisas in the open market

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2021
Photo: AFP

The value of Pakistani rupee resuscitated in the interbank market on Thursday. It had staggered to all-time low of Rs178.24 on December 29.

The local currency appreciated by 0.41% against dollar in the interbank market, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. It recovered 73 paisas and traded at Rs177.51.

In December, Pakistani currency has been under immense pressure and the value of the greenback surged Rs2.98, breaking all records.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee decreased by 50 paisas to Rs180.30.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 30, 2021

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 179.30179.80 
Saudi Riyal 47.00 47.50 
UAE Dirham 49.00 50.00 
UK Pound 237.00 239.00 
Euro 199.00 201.00 
Japanese Yen 1.51 1.53 
AUD 126.60 128.20 
CAD 137.00 139.00 
Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Experts have pegged the volatility to the currency to Pakistan’s widening current account deficit. It has hit $7 billion in the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22.

According to data shared by SBP, the current account deficit was $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

The central bank has tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars. It has instructed all exchange companies to restrict the purchase of foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 per calendar year (or equivalent in other currencies) in the form of cash or outward remittances.

