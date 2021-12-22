Dollar rate: Rupee staggers to hit another record low

The value of Pakistani rupee plunged to another record low against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday. It has been under immense pressure due to the widening trade deficit.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.06% and fell to the record low of Rs178.15. It lost 11 paisas in two days.

In December, the US dollar surged by Rs2.87 breaking all the records each day.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the US dollar rose by 20 paisas and traded at Rs180.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 22, 2021

Currency Buying Selling USD 179.50 180.00 Saudi Riyal 47.20 47.70 UAE Dirham 50.10 50.70 UK Pound 234.50 237.00 Euro 199.50 201.50 Japanese Yan 1.50 1.52 AUD 124.00 126.00 CAD 136.00 138.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Exchange Companies Association General Secretary Zafar Paracha said that Pakistan current account deficit has hit the sliding currency but it is being expected that the fall in crude oil prices will ease the pressure on the imports bill.

The current account deficit, he said, will also decrease by the next quarter. It was recorded at $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

The current account deficit has hit $7 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The SBP’s step to limit the dollar purchase will also impact its increasing value but the government needed to monitor its trade in the black market, he added.

The US dollar is being traded at Rs183 in the black market.

The central bank has tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars.

It has instructed all exchange companies to restrict the purchase of foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 per calendar year (or equivalent in other currencies) in the form of cash or outward remittances.

