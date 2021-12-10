Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee slumps to a new low

The local currency dropped by Rs2.42 in 10 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistani rupee has hit another record low in the interbank market in its fourth consecutive trading session and the experts have been blaming the rising imports of Pakistan.

In the first 10 days of December, the value of the local currency dropped by Rs2.42, breaking all its previous records each day. On December 1, the greenback was traded at Rs175.48. The value of the US currency has now jumped to Rs177.71.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar appreciated by 0.06% and gained 10 paisas in the interbank market on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar remained unchanged at Rs179.70 on December 10.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 10, 2021.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
USD179.20179.70
Saudi Riyal47.2047.70
UAE Dirham49.2050.00
UK Pound234.00236.00
Euro199.00201.50
Japanese Yan1.531.55
AUD126.00127.50
CAD138.50140.00
Chinese Yuan27.0028.00

Economic experts had been predicting that the Pakistani currency will recover after the country receives the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia. However, it didn’t put a floor under the sliding rupee.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has been pegged for the immense pressure on the local currency.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value is rising in the interbank market and impacting the open market.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association’s general secretary, Zafar Paracha, said that the value of the dollar is being raised artificially.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee slumps to the new lowest, Dollar rate in Pakistan, Dollar rate in Pakistan today, Dollar rate in Karachi, Dollar rate in Karachi today, US dollar rate
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Pakistani rupee staggers to another low against US dollar
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
Govt increases profit rates on saving schemes
No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries 'till further orders'
No gas for Sindh, Balochistan non-export industries ’till further orders’
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee slumps to a new low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee slumps to a new low
Pakistan forex reserves jacked up $2.6b after Saudi injection
Pakistan forex reserves jacked up $2.6b after Saudi injection
FBR seizes illicit cigarettes worth Rs21m
FBR seizes illicit cigarettes worth Rs21m
Weekly inflation hits 18.58% as prices of 19 items increase
Weekly inflation hits 18.58% as prices of 19 items increase
ADB approves $385 million loan for KP’s urban development project
ADB approves $385 million loan for KP’s urban development project
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets
Gold price drops in Pakistan, global markets
Thai 's lottery drives clandestine betting business in Pakistan
Thai ‘s lottery drives clandestine betting business in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.