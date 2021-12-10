Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee slumps to a new low

The Pakistani rupee has hit another record low in the interbank market in its fourth consecutive trading session and the experts have been blaming the rising imports of Pakistan.

In the first 10 days of December, the value of the local currency dropped by Rs2.42, breaking all its previous records each day. On December 1, the greenback was traded at Rs175.48. The value of the US currency has now jumped to Rs177.71.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar appreciated by 0.06% and gained 10 paisas in the interbank market on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar remained unchanged at Rs179.70 on December 10.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 10, 2021.

Currency Buying Selling USD 179.20 179.70 Saudi Riyal 47.20 47.70 UAE Dirham 49.20 50.00 UK Pound 234.00 236.00 Euro 199.00 201.50 Japanese Yan 1.53 1.55 AUD 126.00 127.50 CAD 138.50 140.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Economic experts had been predicting that the Pakistani currency will recover after the country receives the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia. However, it didn’t put a floor under the sliding rupee.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has been pegged for the immense pressure on the local currency.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value is rising in the interbank market and impacting the open market.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association’s general secretary, Zafar Paracha, said that the value of the dollar is being raised artificially.

