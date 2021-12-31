Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee recovers in interbank market

It recorded the highest single-day recovery in 32 sessions

Posted: Dec 31, 2021
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

The value of Pakistani rupee finally started recovering after being under immense pressure in December. The local currency recorded the highest single-day recovery in 32 trading sessions.

The rupee appreciated by 0.57% in the interbank market on Friday, the last trading session of the year. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback staggered by a rupee and traded at Rs176.51.

In December, the Pakistani currency remained extremely volatile and the value of the greenback surged by Rs2.98, breaking all records.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar dropped by Rs1.30 and plunged to Rs178.50.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 31, 2021

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 178.00178.50 
Saudi Riyal 46.50 47.00 
UAE Dirham 48.00 49.00 
UK Pound 235.00 238.00 
Euro 197.00 199.00 
Japanese Yan 1.49 1.51 
AUD 125.30 127.30 
CAD 136.40 138.40 
Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Experts have pegged the volatility of the currency to Pakistan’s widening current account deficit. It has hit $7 billion in the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22.

According to data shared by SBP, the current account deficit was $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

The central bank has tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars.

