Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee falters again to hit record low

Pakistani rupee, once again, faltered against the US dollar in the interbank market a day after recovering from the record low of Rs178.15.

It had halted 11-day losing streak amid a $300 million loan deposit from the Asian Development Bank. However, the pressure on the rupee returned on Friday.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of local currency depreciated by 0.01% in the interbank market on Friday. The greenback increased by a paisa and traded at Rs178.13.

The $300 million loan has been deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan for energy sector reforms. It increased Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

On the other hand, in the open market dollar rose by 20 paisas and jumped to the another record high of Rs180.90 on Friday.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 23, 2021

Currency Buying Selling USD 180.40 180.90 Saudi Riyal 47.25 47.75 UAE Dirham 50.30 50.80 UK Pound 236.50 239.50 Euro 200.00 202.00 Japanese Yan 1.49 1.51 AUD 125.50 127.00 CAD 137.00 `139.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 29.00

The value of Pakistani currency has been under immense pressure amid country’s widening trade deficit. In December, the value of the US dollar surged Rs2.87, breaking all records.

Pakistan’s current account deficit has hit $7 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to SBP, the current account deficit was recorded at $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

The central bank has also tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars.

