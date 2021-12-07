Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Money

Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee falters again to a record low

The greenback recorded an increase of 31 paisas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A day after recovering in the interbank market, the value of Pakistani rupee has hit another record low against the US dollar.

The local currency has fallen to the new low for the third time in just five days.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback recorded Tuesday an increase of 31 paisas. The rupee depreciated by 0.18% in the interbank market, and traded at Rs176.79.

On November 6, the rupee had resuscitated itself and gained by 29 paisas.

Experts pegged the development to the $3 billion loan package that Pakistan received from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The amount has been deposited with the central bank, increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Malik Bostan, the chairperson of the Forex Association of Pakistan, says the value of the US dollar is likely to fluctuate in the next two to three days.

However, Exchange Companies Association Secretary Zafar Paracha said that the value of the US dollar is being raised artificially and its value will drop in a few days.

Meanwhile, in the open market the dollar recorded an increase of 50 paisas and surpassed the Rs178 mark.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 7, 2021:

CurrencyBuyingSelling
USD177.70178.20
Saudi Riyal46.8047.30
UAE Dirham49.0050.00
UK Pound232.70234.70
Euro197.60199.60
Japanese Yan1.521.54
AUD123.80125.50
CAD137.80139.80
Chinese Yuan27.0028.00

The treasury currency had jumped to an all-time high of Rs.176.77 in the interbank market on December 3.

Foreign exchange reserves

On November 26, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $27.5million leaving SBP and commercial banks with $22.5 billion in reserves. Out of this, $6.49 billion are held by commercial banks.

The decline in reserves was primarily because of the repayment of the country’s debts. This put the external account under pressure and widened the current account deficit.

The aid from Saudi Arabia has now increased the central bank’s reserves by $3 billion.

dollar rate
 
