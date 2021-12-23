Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee breaks 11-day losing streak

The value of Pakistani rupee has finally recovered after 11-day losing streak in the interbank market. On December 22, it had plunged to a record low of Rs178.15.

The dollar Thursday depreciated by 0.02% in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. It recorded a drop of three paisas and traded at Rs178.12.

In December, the value of the greenback surged Rs2.87, breaking all records.

However, in the open market it rose by 70 paisas and once again jumped to the record high of Rs180.70 on Thursday.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 23, 2021

Currency Buying Selling USD 180.20 180.70 Saudi Riyal 47.30 47.80 UAE Dirham 50.50 51.00 UK Pound 236.50 239.00 Euro 200.50 202.50 Japanese Yan 1.50 1.52 AUD 125.00 126.50 CAD 137.00 `138.50 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Earlier, Exchange Companies Association General Secretary Zafar Paracha appreciated the central bank’s measures to put the floor under the sliding currency. It is also being expected that the fall in crude oil prices will ease the pressure on the imports bill.

Pakistan’s current account deficit has hit $7 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the data shared by SBP, the current account deficit was recorded at $1.76 billion in October and $1.98 billion in November.

The SBP has tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars.

It has instructed all exchange companies to restrict the purchase of foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 per calendar year (or equivalent in other currencies) in the form of cash or outward remittances.

Zafar Paracha also cautioned the government to monitor dollar’s trade in the black market. The US dollar is being traded at Rs183 in the black market.

