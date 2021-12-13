Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Dollar rate: Pakistan rupee falls to new low

The greenback jumped to Rs180 in open market

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The US dollar’s unabated hawkish trend continued for the fifth consecutive session in Pakistan.

Experts have been blaming the widening trade deficit for this

The value of Pakistani rupee recorded Monday a decrease of 18 paisas in the interbank market.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 10% against the dollar and plunged to an all time low of Rs177.89. On December 10, the trading session closed at Rs177.71.

Since December 1, the Pakistani rupee has dropped by Rs2.60, breaking records with the each passing day.

In the open market, the dollar jumped to an all time high and traded at Rs180.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 13, 2021.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
USD179.50180.00
Saudi Riyal47.2047.70
UAE Dirham49.5050.30
UK Pound234.50237.00
Euro200.00202.00
Japanese Yan1.541.56
AUD126.00127.50
CAD138.50140.00
Chinese Yuan27.0028.00

Economic experts had been predicting that the Pakistani currency will recover once the country receives the $3 billion loan package from Saudi Arabia. However, it didn’t put a floor under the sliding rupee.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has been pegged for the immense pressure on the local currency.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

According to Malik Bostan, chairman of the Forex Association, importers are buying dollars to open the letter of credit, due to which the value is rising in the interbank market and impacting the open market.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association’s general secretary, Zafar Paracha, said that the value of the dollar is being raised artificially.

Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Dollar rate: Pakistan rupee falls to new low
SBP makes borrowing money easy for customers of microfinance banks
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
Once bitten, twice shy: PSX wobbles amid monetary policy anticipation
Customs seize smuggled goods worth Rs10m at Torkham border
Gold price gains marginally in Pakistan, global market
