Dollar rate: Another day, another historic-low for Pakistani rupee

The value of Pakistani rupee continued its fall on Wednesday hitting another record low against the US dollar in the interbank market, despite policymakers taking fresh measures to try to put a floor under the sliding currency and stave off a full-blown financial crisis.

The local currency depreciated by 0.03% in the interbank market, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. The dollar increased by 5 paisas and jumped to all-time high of Rs178.24.

It was being expected that loan amounts from Saudi Arabia and Asian Development Bank would ease the pressure on the currency. However, the currency has been extremely volatile amid the widening trade deficit.

In December, the value of the greenback surged Rs2.98, breaking all records.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee decreased by 20 paisas and the US dollar traded at Rs180.30.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on December 29, 2021

Currency Buying Selling USD 179.80 180.30 Saudi Riyal 47.00 47.60 UAE Dirham 50.00 51.00 UK Pound 236.00 239.00 Euro 199.00 201.00 Japanese Yen 1.51 1.53 AUD 126.00 129.00 CAD 137.00 139.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $20.74b in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b in November – the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Data suggests that the situation is likely to remain unchanged; Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million every day.

The government, on the other hand, has been considering a number of measures to reduce imports, including heavy duties on luxury items.

The central bank has also tightened rules governing the sale and purchase of foreign exchange in an attempt to curb the buying and selling of dollars.

It has instructed all exchange companies to restrict the purchase of foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 per calendar year (or equivalent in other currencies) in the form of cash or outward remittances.

The currency dealers have cautioned the government to monitor the US dollar’s trade in the black market. The US dollar is being traded at Rs185 to Rs191 in the black market.

