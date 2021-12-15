Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Money

Chery to launch two SUVs in Pakistan

Joins hands with Gandhara Nissan to produce vehicles locally

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Chinese automobile company Chery has joined hands with Gandhara Nissan to locally produce the latest generation of Tiggo Series SUVs. Initially it will offer two variants: Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro.

Gandhara Nissan will invest $10 million in the first four years.

The first locally manufactured vehicle is expected to go on sale within fiscal year 2021-22.

Initially, Chery will launch with a network of eight dealers across the country and a production capacity of 16,000 units.

The company said once its state-of-the-art plant at Karachi’s Port Qasim is completed, and capacity to produce will be doubled to 32,000 units annually.

Tiggo 4 Pro

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater SUV with 1.5TCl Engine. It comes equipped with LED headlights, daytime running lights, 10.25-inch floating central console panel and an 8-inch air-conditioning touch screen. Tiggo4 Pro adopts a yacht-styled cockpit design.

Tiggo 8 Pro

The other SUV that the company will be offering is Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a 1.6TGDl Engine and is capable of producing 195 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque with Dual Clutch Technology.

It has 18inch wheels and 360° around view mirrors, Safety features that Chery offers in Taggo 9 Pro include 6 curtain airbags and the latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

