Chery to launch two SUVs in Pakistan

Joins hands with Gandhara Nissan to produce vehicles locally
Chinese automobile company Chery has joined hands with Gandhara Nissan to locally produce the latest generation of Tiggo Series SUVs. Initially it will offer two variants: Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro.
Gandhara Nissan will invest $10 million in the first four years.
The first locally manufactured vehicle is expected to go on sale within fiscal year 2021-22.
Initially, Chery will launch with a network of eight dealers across the country and a production capacity of 16,000 units.
The company said once its state-of-the-art plant at Karachi’s Port Qasim is completed, and capacity to produce will be doubled to 32,000 units annually.
The Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater SUV with 1.5TCl Engine. It comes equipped with LED headlights, daytime running lights, 10.25-inch floating central console panel and an 8-inch air-conditioning touch screen. Tiggo4 Pro adopts a yacht-styled cockpit design.
The other SUV that the company will be offering is Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a 1.6TGDl Engine and is capable of producing 195 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque with Dual Clutch Technology.
It has 18inch wheels and 360° around view mirrors, Safety features that Chery offers in Taggo 9 Pro include 6 curtain airbags and the latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).