Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Crypto currency disaster wipes $300b off market

Butcoin price dropped by $11,850

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Crypto or digital currencies witnessed an unusual dip between the night of Friday and Saturday. The downward that started after mid night (Pakistan Standard Time), continued till morning.

Bitcoin, the biggest digital currency, saw a drop of $11,850 overnight. This is like 20 per cent decrease in the overall value of Bitcoin from $57,482 to $45,632.

Later on, it was trading between $46,000-$47,000.  It is also being speculated that there will be further drop in Bitcoin’s value.

This wiped off around $125 billion from the market. Total worth of Bitcoin has come from $1.01 trillion to $896

Other digital currencies also witnessed similar downward trend. Ethereum, the second biggest digital currency in terms of value, also shed 15% of its value in last 24 hours. Price of one Ethereum has come to $3,800.

Other currencies that saw decrease are

Shiba Inu – 16%

CryptoSoul – 18%

MANA – 24%

Polkadot – 22%

Dodgecoin – 21%

 Overall decrease in cryptocurrencies’ value has dropped by $300 billion.

The digital currencies have been under pressure since a financial house predicted that the stock markets and crypto currencies will see a decline and Bitcoin could come to $10,000. Digital currency market, which was already slow and the Bitcoin was facing resistance at $60,000 mark, was badly hit by the statement and it had shook the investors’ confidence and started withdrawing their money.

A minig form has reported that during the month of November only 196 bitcoins were produced. Less than half of what was produced in October, 417.7 coins. This is in part due to maintenances of mining system. In October,

Bitober hit the record $66,000 taking the overall worth of the digital currency to $1,243 billion. After this, people were expecting the coin to break the psychological barrier of $100,000 but it has come even below $60,000 mark.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bitcoin
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Another day, another record-low for Pakistani rupee
Dollar rate: Another day, another record-low for Pakistani rupee
Mini-budget: Imported cars, phones, petroleum products to become expensive
Mini-budget: Imported cars, phones, petroleum products to become expensive
Pakistan gold price climbs for third consecutive day
Pakistan gold price climbs for third consecutive day
Crypto currency disaster wipes $300b off market
Crypto currency disaster wipes $300b off market
Saudi Arabia deposits $3b with State Bank of Pakistan
Saudi Arabia deposits $3b with State Bank of Pakistan
Gold drops by Rs600 after three-day climb
Gold drops by Rs600 after three-day climb
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.