Atlas Honda records highest ever motorcycle sales in November

Atlas Honda has recorded the highest ever monthly motorcycle sales in Pakistan. As many as 128,503 units were sold in November 2021, according to the market sources.

The data shared by Arif Habib Limited shows around 125,031 units were sold in October and November registered a 3% growth.

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairperson Muhammad Sabir Shaikh said that although Honda increased motorcycle prices several times in 2021, the price hike did not impact the demand, which is growing day by day instead.

Why Honda motorcycles sales went up

Shaikh said that the petrol price hike caused the motorcycles sales to go up as car owners are replacing their cars with motorcycles.

He said car owners preferred Honda and other top brands because big companies use fine quality raw material, whereas, smaller companies were using low-rade material to assemble motorcycles.

“Car owners would prefer to buy Honda motorcycles as it is the biggest player in the market, selling 1.3 million units annually,” Sheikh added.

Shaikh said that Honda sold 10,000 units in 1995 and their sales went up to 80,000 units in 2000. Since then they have been producing as well as selling a large number of motorcycles.

He underscored that Suzuki and Yamaha were unable to increase their production capacity and have been selling 25,000 units each.

However, they are considering the changing market dynamics but are not sure that if they increased the import of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) parts, their sales would also go up.

Shaikh expected that Honda would increase motorcycle prices in January 2020 and the price of CD70 will likely go up by Rs2,500 while Honda CG125, CG125SE, CB125F and CB150F may see a price hike of Rs5,000.

Apart from that, since the government is likely to increase regulatory duty on CBU and CKD imports to 50% from the current 15% in the upcoming mini-budget, customers may see another hike in motorcycle prices.

Honda motorcycle price hike

On November 3, Atlas Honda increased the price of its motorcycles for the seventh time by as much as Rs6,500.

The top-of-the-chain CB150F Special is now available at Rs277,500.

Honda CD70, the highest selling motorcycle in the country, is selling for Rs94,900 after an increase of Rs4,000 and the price of CD70 Dream rose Rs5,000 to Rs101,500.

At that time, motorcycle dealers said that the costs of raw materials such as steel, engine and headlight significantly increased in the international market and the rise in the value of the US dollar also put pressure on the import bill.