Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

ADB approves $603m loan to Pakistan for Ehsaas program

It will finance education and health services in the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Photo: Asian Development Bank/ Twitter

Listen to the story
The Asian Development Bank or ADB has approved a $603 million loan to Pakistan for strengthening and expanding its Ehsaas Social Protection programs. Using conditional cash transfers, the loan will support the implementation of Ehsaas Program, Pakistan’s national social protection, and poverty reduction strategy. Under the Integrated Social Protection Development Program, ADB will provide a regular loan of $600 million and a $3 million grant from the Asian Development Fund. It will also administer a $24 million grant from the Education Above All Foundation. "The program marks a significant shift in ADB’s strategic engagement in the social protection space in Pakistan in line with Ehsaas priorities,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. He pointed out that ADB’s support will transition from unconditional cash transfers, that provide income support, to a mixed-modality approach that focuses more on conditional cash transfers for education, health services, and nutritional supplies. It will, consequently, help reduce intergenerational poverty through human capital development as well. The program also supports improvements in implementation and fiduciary capacity for Pakistan’s social protection programs. This will build on previous ADB support to further improve grievance redress, risk management, financial management, procurement, monitoring and evaluation, and management information systems—functions that help to strengthen internal controls. “ADB is a trusted and longstanding partner. This program is the result of years of engagement with ADB and other partners and focuses on areas where we believe the bank can have the most impact. It is a key priority under the government’s Ehsaas strategy,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar. “This program incentivizes parents to send their children to schools, particularly girls, and will help to provide specialized nutritious food and conditional cash transfers to children and mothers in the districts of Pakistan that most need it,” she added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Asian Development Bank or ADB has approved a $603 million loan to Pakistan for strengthening and expanding its Ehsaas Social Protection programs.

Using conditional cash transfers, the loan will support the implementation of Ehsaas Program, Pakistan’s national social protection, and poverty reduction strategy.

Under the Integrated Social Protection Development Program, ADB will provide a regular loan of $600 million and a $3 million grant from the Asian Development Fund. It will also administer a $24 million grant from the Education Above All Foundation.

“The program marks a significant shift in ADB’s strategic engagement in the social protection space in Pakistan in line with Ehsaas priorities,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

He pointed out that ADB’s support will transition from unconditional cash transfers, that provide income support, to a mixed-modality approach that focuses more on conditional cash transfers for education, health services, and nutritional supplies. It will, consequently, help reduce intergenerational poverty through human capital development as well.

The program also supports improvements in implementation and fiduciary capacity for Pakistan’s social protection programs. This will build on previous ADB support to further improve grievance redress, risk management, financial management, procurement, monitoring and evaluation, and management information systems—functions that help to strengthen internal controls.

“ADB is a trusted and longstanding partner. This program is the result of years of engagement with ADB and other partners and focuses on areas where we believe the bank can have the most impact. It is a key priority under the government’s Ehsaas strategy,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

“This program incentivizes parents to send their children to schools, particularly girls, and will help to provide specialized nutritious food and conditional cash transfers to children and mothers in the districts of Pakistan that most need it,” she added.

 
asian development bank Ehsaas Programme
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price extends gain in Pakistan
Gold price extends gain in Pakistan
MG Motors increases prices of HS, ZS models
MG Motors increases prices of HS, ZS models
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee falters again to a record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee falters again to a record low
Karachi to pay Rs3.75 per unit more for September electricity
Karachi to pay Rs3.75 per unit more for September electricity
Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators stable, says PM
Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators stable, says PM
ADB approves $603m loan to Pakistan for Ehsaas program
ADB approves $603m loan to Pakistan for Ehsaas program
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.