ADB approves $200m loan for Punjab’s irrigation system

The Asian Development Bank or ADB has approved a $200 million loan for the development of an irrigation system in Punjab that will help increase agricultural productivity and enhance food security.

In a statement on Monday, ADB said that the scheme will provide reliable irrigation water supply to 704,000 hectares of land in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Layyah, and Muzaffargarh districts, making them more agriculturally productive. The Government of Pakistan had earlier constructed the Main Canal and the first branch or Mankera system.

The project loan, which is denominated in Japanese yen, will finance the construction of the second branch or Choubara system of the Greater Thal Canal irrigation scheme.

ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov said that given Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, it is essential to build irrigation infrastructure for climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture. “ADB’s support will help boost the supply of local produce and promote food security, while increasing economic growth,” he added.

Punjab is the main source of food production for Pakistan’s growing population, producing a significant portion of the country’s wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize. Because of Pakistan’s semi-arid climate, agricultural production is highly dependent on irrigation. Yet, irrigation efficiency remains low due to water shortages, land degradation, and mismanagement of water resources.

ADB will help construct comprises a 72-kilometer branch canal, 11 secondary canals totaling 251 kilometers, and 11 tertiary canals totaling 127 kilometers.

ADB will also help develop on-farm agricultural command areas, pilot water conservation technologies such as land leveling and high-efficiency irrigation systems and help to train farmers in water management and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank or ADB has approved a $385 million loan to help improve the livability and community health of five cities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the urban development project, ADB will provide a $380 million loan and a $5 million grant, while the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will provide co-financing of $200 million.