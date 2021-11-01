Monday, November 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Was PSX’s new trading system introduced in a hurry?

It was introduced with the approval of SECP, Farrukh Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange or PSX got a new trading system on Monday. But the day it started, it crashed mid-trade. SAMAA Money spoke to the MD of the PSX, Farrukh Khan, about the stock market crisis. He said that the decision to introduce a new trading system purchased from China involved stock brokers and SECP officials, including the PSX management. 

The new trading system is not the reason for the decline in the stock market index, he clarified. The stock market was in a slump even before the JTT system was introduced. The potential of the old trading system, information security should have changed many years ago, he said. The new trading system aims to increase security against data leakage and theft attempts.

Farrukh Khan said that before the introduction of the new trading system, it had undergone 18 tests and it had many problems which had to be resolved before the system was launched.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Uzbek traders learn to do business with the Taliban
Uzbek traders learn to do business with the Taliban
LPG prices increase, domestic cylinders to cost Rs2,559 now
LPG prices increase, domestic cylinders to cost Rs2,559 now
Was PSX's new trading system introduced in a hurry?
Was PSX’s new trading system introduced in a hurry?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.