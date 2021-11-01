Was PSX’s new trading system introduced in a hurry?

The Pakistan Stock Exchange or PSX got a new trading system on Monday. But the day it started, it crashed mid-trade. SAMAA Money spoke to the MD of the PSX, Farrukh Khan, about the stock market crisis. He said that the decision to introduce a new trading system purchased from China involved stock brokers and SECP officials, including the PSX management.

The new trading system is not the reason for the decline in the stock market index, he clarified. The stock market was in a slump even before the JTT system was introduced. The potential of the old trading system, information security should have changed many years ago, he said. The new trading system aims to increase security against data leakage and theft attempts.

Farrukh Khan said that before the introduction of the new trading system, it had undergone 18 tests and it had many problems which had to be resolved before the system was launched.