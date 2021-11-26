Strike call after dacoits take away SUVs from another haulier

Another car hauling trailer has fallen prey to dacoits in the Sindh province and this time again SUVs were unloaded from the haulier and taken away.

In a similar incident earlier this month dacoits made off with two SUVs after stopping a hauling trailer near Kandiaro in the Naushero Feroze district.

All Pakistan Car Carrier Association (APCCA) has started a nationwide strike in protest after the latest incident.

APCCA has said in a statement that in the earlier incident on November 20 the robbers had tied up the trailer crew and left them in a sugar cane field in Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district.

APCCA office bearers met with the Sindh governor and the home secretary and “informed them about our reservation but no progress was made,” the APCCA statement said adding that now another incident had occurred.

In the latest incident, the statement said, a car haulier was stopped near Hala in Matiari district on Wednesday, November 24 at 3am. The dacoits took away three “brand new Toyota Revo” SUVs.

The vehicles were yet to be registered. A Toyota Revo SUV costs over Rs7.7 million, according to a price chart issued recently.

APCCA President Imdad Hussain Naqvi also held a press conference on Wednesday to announce a strike call.

The APCCA says the situation has caused an alarm among car carriers transporters and they felt theirs investment billions of rupees worth was being jeopardized.

Naqvi said their strike would continue until the government provides full protection to their business and their lives.

APCCA if the government fails to take action in 72 hours they would issue a call for a nationwide strike.

A strike from car carriers would disrupt car deliveries to Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and all other cities beyond Karachi.