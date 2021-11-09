Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
State Bank of Pakistan denies currency notes ‘design change’

The denominations include Rs500 and Rs1000

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan or SBP has debunked rumors circulating on social media about Pakistani currency’s possible design change.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on the social media,” the SBP tweeted. “The State Bank of Pakistan categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment.”

Earlier, few pictures of plastic currency notes circulated on social media. The ‘rebranded currency’ notes were of denominations of Rs50, Rs100, Rs500 and Rs1,000. Reportedly; these images were being cited as a preemptive measure to prevent the proliferation of counterfeit notes.

After a statement on this issue by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, propelled the rumors into a high trending mode.

