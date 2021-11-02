Smartphone giant Xiaomi to begin production in Pakistan next year

Report by Wakil-ur-Rehman

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is collaborating with Air Link Communication for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan by January next year, SAPM on Production Abdul Razzak Dawood said Tuesday.

He said that the government’s policy had started yielding results and the domestic production of advanced mobile phones was a radical achievement.

According to Dawood, initial estimates put annual production target between 2.5 and 3 million mobile phone units. “Industrial facilities are being set up in the Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate near Kot Lakhpat in Lahore and production is set to start in January next year, employing at least 3,000 people,” Dawood said.

Xiaomi, he said, was one of the world’s largest mobile phone tech company.

Providing more details, he said that Select (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Air Link Communication, would jointly manufacture mobile phone sets in Pakistan.

Air Link Communication is one of the country’s largest retail and distribution company, assembling and selling mobile phones and accessories.

Recently, the company scooped Rs6.43 billion, after floating its IPO in the Pakistan Stock Exchange or PSX by selling 90 million shares to institutional and individual investors.

The government has already introduced a comprehensive policy regarding domestic production of mobile phones while the PTA issued a code of conduct regarding setting up manufacturing units for mobile phone devices.

Subsequently, at leasy 26 companies had so far been issued licenses for manufacturing mobile phones in the country.

Xiaomi is already marketing several brands in Pakistan, including Redmi, Poco and MI. It is also marketing other accessories as well as TV sets and smartwatches.

Market expert believe that most mobile phone manufacturing firms view Pakistan as a vast potential market, focusing on local production, assembly and distribution.

Xiaomi’s share of the global smartphone market grew by 83% year-on-year in the quarter ending June, as per Canalys, a research firm.

In a recent report, Xiaomi exported 52.8 million units during this period, making it one of the world’s top-selling brand behind Samsung and Apple.