SBP expected to ‘increase interest rate to 8.5%’ today

The State Bank of Pakistan will hold its key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday evening (today) to address the “unforeseen developments that have impacted the inflation” and balance of payments. Business tycoon Aqeel Karim Dhedhi says the SBP can increase the interest rate to 8.5%.

The MPC meeting comes after Parliament passed a bill to grant increased autonomy to the central bank. The meeting was originally scheduled for November 26, but after the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan Ban­king Services Corporation amendment bill, it was moved up.

An SBP release on Wednesday said the meeting had been brought forward in light of recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation and the balance of payments, and to help reduce the uncertainty about monetary settings prevailing in the market.

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi says the SBP could increase the interest temporarily to control inflation. The interest rate could be increased to 8.5% from the current 7.5%, Dhedhi told SAMAA TV‘s Rizwan Alam.

Although a change of 100 basis points would be a major increase in the interest rate, Dhedhi says the increased interest rate was unlikely to harm growth.

“An increase in the interest rate will not affect [growth] because the interest rate on Treasury Bills has already been increased to 8.5% and the market has discounted it,” Dhehdi said.

Traders in Karachi, however, have expressed reservations about the interest rate increase and demanded that the rate be kept unchanged.

President Karachi Chambers of Commerce Mohammad Idrees says using the interest rate to control inflation was an international formula but it did not fit the situation in Pakistan.

Interest rate by the end of the financial year

Last week, PM’s aide on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that the IMF has set five preconditions for the resumption of the loan program. He, however, did not mention raising interest rates.

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi is not the only expert to predict interest rate increase. Other experts have also forecast an increase of 75 to 100 basis points in the interest rate.

Following the meeting announcement on Wednesday, a survey conducted by Topline Securities asked people what change do they expect in the interest rate expected after the MPC meeting.

At least 25 percent of the respondents expect the interest rate to be increased by more than 75 basis points, while 30% expect 75 basis points. The remaining 45 percent of participants think that the policy rate will increase by 50 basis points.

In response to another question, 11% of the participants held the opinion that the policy rate will surpass 150 basis points, while 50% of the respondents marked the increase of 150 basis points and 11% expected it to increase by 100 basis points only.