PSX opens on positive note a day after major fall

The Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) opened on a positive note on Wednesday and gained 346 points in the first one and a half trading hours, a day after it tanked on Tuesday.

The PSX sunk 181 points on Monday and a severe 700 points on Tuesday over reports that the talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had stalled delaying a $1b loan tranche under the $6b IMF programme.

Investors lost at least Rs100 billion on Tuesday. Finance Advisor was too late to refute a newspaper report as “fake news.” The report said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ‘dropped’ the plans to call IMF MD Kristalina Georgiev to break the impasse because the constitution of Pakistan did not allow his government to meet several IMF demands, most of which centered around granting greater powers to the State Bank of Pakistan.

However, the PSX seemed to make a recovery on Wednesday. The market opened at 46,399.91 and KSE100 was at 46,755 by 1030am.

Market sources say that there are chances of more improvement as a major loss is often followed by correction on the next trading day, SAMAA Digital‘s Wakil ur Rehman reported.

Analyst Raza Jafferi told SAMAA Digital that the clarification from Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday has helped the market to recover.

Tarin tweeted Tuesday afternoon that there were no need for the prime minister to seek IMF chief’s help as the negotiations with the fund were at an advanced stage.

Experts also believe that the government was likely to meet some of the IMF demands including an increase in the Petroleum Development Levy and new tariffs for natural gas.

Analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh said petrol prices are likely to go up by Rs5 to Rs10 on November 15 because government would further increase petroleum development levy, which is a federal tax, unlike the General Salex Tax, which goes to provinces.