PM Khan inaugurates Sohni Dharti Remittance Program for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Thursday the Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP) by the State Bank of Pakistan.

PM Khan expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for sending record high remittances of over $29 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

“The government has always encouraged and appreciated the efforts of the overseas Pakistanis through various initiatives and programs,” he said.

The prime minister highlighted the incentives like making remittances transfer free of cost, providing free airtime for remittances received through mobile wallets.

He termed the launch of SDRP as a “tribute” to the Pakistani workers abroad who have been contributing in the development of the country by sending their hard-earned money back to Pakistan.

“I would like to appreciate the State Bank of Pakistan for the concept of giving incentives through a digital application for sending remittances via official channels,” he added.

What is Sohni Dharti Remittance Program

According to the SBP, the program has been designed to incentivize Pakistani workers abroad to send remittances to Pakistan through banks and exchange companies. They will get reward points every time they send money.

The overseas Pakistanis will be able to use these reward points to avail “benefits” offered by partner organizations.

Explaining the details of the program, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir revealed that all home remittances sent from anywhere in the world through legal channels is eligible for inclusion in the SDRP.

“The mobile application of SDRP is available on both Google Play Store and Apple iOS platforms,” he added.

How do you get reward points?

Green card: you will be awarded one percent for sending remittance under $10,000 in one FY.

Gold card: you will be awarded 1.25 percent for sending remittances between $10,000 and $30,000.

Platinum card: you will be awarded 1.5 percent for sending remittances above $30,000.

How to redeem the reward points

Remitters can avail following services using points earned through SDRP:

Remitters can avail “free of cost” services from eight public sector entities (PSEs)

Remitters can pay duties on import of mobile phones and vehicles

Remitters can claim services from Nadra for CNIC and NICOP

Remitters can avail of life insurance premium payment through State Life Insurance

