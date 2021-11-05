Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Govt yet to increase dealers’ margin on petroleum products

Pump owners postpone strike until November 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The government has agreed to increase the margin of petroleum dealers to 6% but the increase would be reflected in an upcoming notification on petroleum prices, according to industry sources.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Chairman Abdul Sami Khan along with a delegation of petrol pump owners called on Energy Minister Hamad Azhar, Secretary Petroleum, DG Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Member Oil on Wednesday. The meeting successfully settled the issue of an increase in the dealers’ margin.

According to Abdul Sami, a summary of the increase in the margin will be presented in the next ten days to a meeting of the federal cabinet and the Economic Co-ordination Committee.

Abdul Sami Khan said that Azhar has assured dealers to increase the margin after which the PPDA has postponed the decision to close petrol pumps till November 17.

Earlier, petroleum dealers had announced a strike for November 5.

PPDA Chairman said that in case of non-fulfilment of the demands, petrol pumps across Pakistan would be closed indefinitely from November 20 and the responsibility would fall on the government.

The federal government has increased petrol prices on the account of petroleum development levy and other heads. However, it has not increased the dealers’ margin.

