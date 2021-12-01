Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan

No relief despite global oil price drop

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Petrol pumps across Islamabad have been crowded Wednesday amid the petroleum dealer association's countrywide strike call. (Photo: Online)

The Finance Division has announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products including petrol unchanged till December 15.

Following the prime minister’s decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before.

It was expected that the rates would go up.

ProductPrice
MS (Petrol)145.82
High-Speed Diesel (HSD)   142.62
Kerosene (SKO)                                                  116.53
Light Diesel Oil114.07

According to the notification, the prices of kerosene oil will stay at Rs116.53 and light diesel at Rs114.07 per litre.

The federal government, via a late-night notification, had jacked up the prices of petroleum products by Rs8.

Ogra has offered a long-winded explanation to justify the price hike but ended up admitting that it was done to maintain government revenue.

However, the global oil prices continued the downward trend this week as supply finally appears to be coping up with the increased demand.

On November 20, the price of WTI Crude Oil fell to $76.10 per barrel, while that of Brent Crude oil decreased to $78.89 per barrel. 

