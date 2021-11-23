Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistani rupee strengthens against US Dollar

Greenback fell by 94 paisas in interbank in two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistani rupee continues to strengthen on the second consecutive day in the interbank market. The local currency recorded an appreciation of 0.27% on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of the US dollar dropped by 47 paisas and settled at Rs174.30. It recorded a similar decrease on November 22.

Earlier, it had reached an all-time high of Rs175.73 in the interbank on November 12.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the greenback was traded at Rs176.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on November 23, 2021:

CurrencyBuyingSelling
USD176.00176.50
Saudi Riyal46.4046.90
UAE Dirham48.5049.50
UK Pound233.00236.00
Euro196.00198.00
Japanese Yan1.491.51
AUD124.50126.00
CAD136.00137.50
Chinese Yuan27.0028.00

The recovery came as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed the loan tranche $1b to Pakistan. The agreement, which still needs to be approved by the Fund’s Executive Board, also praises Pakistan for meeting key targets and will likely improve investors’ trust in the country.

However, Exchange Companies Association Secretary Zafar Paracha said that the value of the US Dollar was raised artificially and its value will further decrease once the tranche is released by IMF.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar rate
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistani rupee strengthens against US Dollar, dollar rate today in pakistan, dollar rate, dollar to pkr, USD to PKR, US dollar rate today karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold prices drop in Pakistan
Gold prices drop in Pakistan
December petrol prices: No relief despite global oil price drop
December petrol prices: No relief despite global oil price drop
State Bank, FIA come together to fight money laundering, cyberattacks
State Bank, FIA come together to fight money laundering, cyberattacks
IMF agreement news brings US Dollar down
IMF agreement news brings US Dollar down
SBP sets minimum profit for savings accounts
SBP sets minimum profit for savings accounts
ECC cancels wheat import tenders as world prices soar
ECC cancels wheat import tenders as world prices soar
PSX wobbles as IMF agreement news fails to prop-up market
PSX wobbles as IMF agreement news fails to prop-up market
Gold price slumps in Pakistan
Gold price slumps in Pakistan
Pakistani rupee strengthens against US Dollar
Pakistani rupee strengthens against US Dollar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.