Pakistan records 70% growth in cotton production

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association has released data on cotton production in the country till November 15 indicating a 70% rise in the cotton received at ginning factories. The country has recorded a massive increase of 2.8m bales, with Sindh leading the production.

Sindh produced 3.44m bales while Punjab produced 3.4m bales contributing significantly to year-on-year growth.

As per data, Sindh cotton production increased 83%. The highest cotton arrival was seen in Ghotki which received 303,700 bales and recorded a 107% year-on-year growth. Naushero Feroze received 300,900 bales and recorded 85% growth while Nawabshah received 186,700 bales but recorded the highest year-on-year growth of 216% within Sindh.

Last year, Nawabshah had received 59,100, Naushero Feroze 162,400 and Ghotki 146,900 bales.

Meanwhile, Punjab has seen 59% year-on-year growth, though yield grew incredibly in Bhakkar and Lodhran which registered over 300% year-on-year growth. Bhakkar had produced only 3,700 bales last year and Lodhran only 19,700 bales.

This year, the highest number of bales in Punjab came from Layyah which produced 181,300 bales and recorded a 163% year-on-year growth.

‘Weather helped’

The main reason for higher cotton production as compared to last year was conducive weather conditions, said Naseem Usman, chairman of Cotton Brokers Forum Karachi while talking with SAMAA digital.

He said that the cottonseed was ten years old in Pakistan and found more growth in areas of Sindh such as Badin, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur because there was suitable weather for its growth. This was the reason for higher growth per acre in Sindh than in Punjab, said Usman.

Naseem Usman said Punjab usually has cotton crops on 4million acres of land but this time its production was seen on 3.1million acres and at the same time Punjab’s weather was also affected on cotton production which is why Punjab produced fewer bales.

He said that Pakistan has poor quality cotton seeds and they cannot be sustainable in Punjab because of high temperature. When the temperature rises above 40, there is no growth, he said.

While comparing the growth with other countries, Naseem Usman said Pakistan is low yield country as compared to other nation.

Several factors contribute to the low yield such as insects, diseases, smog, weed, improper cultural and irrigational practices, lack of inputs for better cotton seed, fertilizer and pesticides, he said.