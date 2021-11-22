Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Only ambulances to get petrol as pumps close from Thursday

Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: File/ Online

Petrol pump owners have announced a nationwide strike beginning November 25 and said that only ambulances will be able to get petrol from Thursday.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) was negotiating with the federal government for an increase in the dealers’ profit margin on the sale of petrol.

PPDA has now announced a nationwide strike that, it says, would continue for an “unspecified period.”

The association’s spokesperson said that petrol pumps across the country will remain closed from Thursday.

“We have no other option but to go on strike as the government has failed to meet the November 17 deadline to address our demands,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the association had called for a strike on November 5, too, but withdrew the call after the government agreed to increase the margin by 6 percent on the sale of petroleum products within a few days.

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami said that a meeting had agreed that the government’s team, chaired by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, will table a summary to increase margin in the next ten days in a meeting of the federal cabinet and the Economic Co-ordination Committee.

However, there has been no progress ever since.

The petroleum dealers, he said, have been in a difficult position due to the high cost of business and low margins.

The federal government has increased petrol prices on the account of petroleum development levy and other heads. However, it has not increased the dealers’ margin.

