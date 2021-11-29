No Sindh, Balochistan CNG till Feb 15 so kitchens run

\Sui Southern Gas Corporation decided on Monday to discontinue the gas supply to CNG (compressed natural gas) stations in Sindh Balochistan for two and a half months.

The supply will resume on February 15.

SSGC has said that as demand has gone up during winter they have had to stop supply to non-export Captive Power Plants (CPPs) to ensure households can keep kitchens running.

The decision was taken in line with the government’s load management plan.

The gas supplies will be diverted to “domestic customers to cater to their enhanced needs in Sindh and in much colder Balochistan.”

On November 12, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar had said that domestic consumers will get gas three times a day for cooking.

“The gas supply will be ensured for the residential consumers at breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said while speaking on the floor of the Senate.

According to the energy minister, the reserves in the country have depleted from 2000 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) in 2010 to 800 MMCFD this year.

CNG association warns closure will cost thousands of jobs

The All-Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA), that represents CNG station owners, has said that it is unjust to cut off supply to stations that use only 15mmcfd to 20mmcfd gas.

They said that the shutting down the supply for two and a half months would render thousands of people jobless.