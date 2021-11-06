NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs1.39 to Rs15.36/unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority or NEPRA moved to increase electricity tariff up by Rs1.39 per unit, a notification issued on Friday stated.

Over the past two months, power tariff has increased by 30%.

According to the NEPRA notification, the tariff rose from Rs13.97 a unit to Rs15.36 per unit. If Rs1.68 per unit adjustment per three-month is added, the cumulative tariff now comes to Rs17.04 per unit, resulting in Rs139 billion additional income for the government.

Consumers using 200 units or less will be exempt from this raise.

The increase is applicable on consumers of all distribution companies across Pakistan, including K-Electric.

